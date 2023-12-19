Susan Nsibirwa appointed new NMG-U boss

Susan Nsibirwa will take over as the new boss, becoming Nation Media Group (NMG-U) Uganda’s first female managing director, the group announced on Tuesday.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Nsibirwa as Managing Director Monitor Publications Limited (MPL), with effect from January 2, 2024,” said group chief executive Stephen Gitagama.

She replaces from Tony Glencross amid a globally changing landscape that has forced radical shifts in the media, including at NMG-U.

“Nsibirwa will be responsible for leading MPL, the East African and Africa Broadcasting Limited (ABUL) which operates NTV Uganda and Spark TV to deliver their long-term strategy, business plans and annual performance targets to maximize value to shareholders,” Gitagama emphasized.

At the time of her appointment, Nsibirwa was a member of the strategy and audit, risk and compliance board committees of MPL and also board chair at the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME).

She is also a marketing and communications professional with a more than 25-year experience, 15 of these in senior executive roles.

Additionally, Nsibirwa is a holder of a Master of Business Administration from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makerere University.

Glencross, who departs the group on December 22, 2023 after nearly, was on course with a digital and cultural transformation journey across a converged stable of legacy media in Uganda.

"One of the pivotal moments in our journey was the decision to launch a paywall for our digital content in October 2023. It was a bold move met with skepticism and uncertainty, but we believed in the value of our content and the need to sustain quality journalism. It will significantly change the fortunes of the business,” the South African told employees on Monday.

Glencross notably steered NMG-U through the pandemic in his tenure of fairly smooth relations with government, noting on December 18 that he looked forward to “witnessing NMG-U’s continued success.”

"We have registered a few milestones, and this process is ongoing but I'm confident that its objectives shall be achieved with the continued support and commitment from the entire NMG-U team,” he added.

About NMG

NMG is the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa with operations in print, broadcast and digital media, which attract and serve unparalleled audiences in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.