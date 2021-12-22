Prime

Suspect spends 22 years in prison without trial

Alex Twinomugisha (left) and his lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima at the High Court in Kampala on Monday. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Anthony Wesaka

  • Its reported that Twinomugisha’s murder case file got lost in the process of being transferred from Wandegeya Police Station to the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

Alex Twinomugisha was arrested on October 19, 1999 on allegations of murdering a person, whose details are not readily available in public domain in Makerere areas in Kampala.
He was eventually charged before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court in the city centre with murder and sent on remand to Luzira prison.

