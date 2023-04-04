Suspected lesbian teacher, partner further remanded for own safety

Jinja Grade One Magistrate has dismissed a bail application filed by PMM Girls’ SS deputy head teacher, Ms Lydia Mukodha, who was remanded alongside her partner for allegedly promoting lesbianism at the government-aided secondary school.

When Ms Mukodha and her alleged lesbian partner, Ms Martha Naigaga, on Tuesday morning appeared before Ms Agnes Musiime for a ruling on their bail application, they were told that prison was safer for them.

Ms Musiime ruled: “The safety of the applicant to be released to the community should be put in mind. Court shall ensure her safety because she was under attack by the community by the time police arrested her. Her release may (therefore) endanger her life.’’

According to Ms Musiime, the applicant may not be well-received both at home and her workplace.

The state attorney Ms Florence Kataike told court that inquiries into homosexuality allegations against the two suspects are still ongoing.

Prosecution had argued that once granted bail, Ms Mukodha may interfere with key witnesses.

However, Ms Mukodha’s lawyer said: “My client is an ordinary person who cannot interfere with the witnesses.”

Ms Mukodha’s father George Wilson Taitika and brother, Michael Waiswa who had been presented as her sureties were frustrated when the magistrate remanded the suspects up to April 20 when they are expected to be produced in court again.