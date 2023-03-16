Stop imposing homosexuality on us, Museveni tells the West
President Museveni has warned western countries to stop imposing their social practices like homosexuality on Africans.
“On the issue of homosexuals, we shall get the time and discuss the matter thoroughly. Homosexuals are deviations from normal. Is it by nature or by nurture? We need to answer those questions. We need a medical opinion on that,” he said.
While addressing the Parliament Thursday afternoon, Mr Museveni wondered why western countries threaten to impose sanctions on those who are opposed to homosexuality yet it should be the other way round.
“The western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by imposing their social practices on us. Sex is confidential, so why should the public know whether you are a homosexual or not unless you pronounce yourself,” he remarked.
“In Europe, people marry their cousins but in Uganda and some other parts of Africa, it is taboo to marry your cousin, so should we impose sanctions on them? That is not our problem,” he added.
Although Ugandans expected Mr Museveni to address public concerns like the theft of iron sheets and goats meant to develop the Karamoja sub-region, he abruptly ended his speech causing murmurs from the Members of Parliament.
MPs: Iron sheets, iron sheets, iron sheets...
Museveni: If there are any other issues, convey them confidentially so that I can address them very well.
President Museveni concentrated his speech on the Parish Development Model and the social-economic transformation of the Ugandans.
"The other day I saw some youth on television, saying, we hear about PDM but we don’t see it. Nonsense, go and look for it, it is your fault. Go to the parish and check, it is your money, or check with your MP," he said.
The president urged The MPs to stop donating small sums of money to electorates but rather preach the gospel of hard work and commercial farming among other things.