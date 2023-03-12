PMM Girls' head teacher speaks out on lesbianism in school

The head teacher of PMM Girls' School, Ms Grace Akwango, has finally addressed the parents on alleged lesbianism at the school.

Ms Akwango, however, had a hard time convincing furious parents during an emergency meeting organised at the school that lesbianism doesn't exist in the school.

The meeting followed the arrest of her deputy, Ms Lydia Mukodha, on March 3 on allegations of promoting lesbianism at the school.

The parents first stormed the school after allegations about the teacher went viral on social media.

Parents of PMM Girls school in Jinja during an emergency meeting following the arrest of alleged lesbian teacher. PHOTO/ TAUSI NAKATO



Ms Akwango, who is just one month old at the government-aided school, said she has never dreamt of facing such a challenge in her life.

“I have received calls from my supervisors, former staff members, and mentors, hoping that I will handle the situation well. I told them: 'With God, I will',’’ she said.

She said Police have failed to get any of Ms Mukodha’s alleged lovers at the school, adding that Police said most of them were found in Buwenge and Walukuba.

According to Ms Akwanga, her deputy's issue is being handled at national level.

“I was told to write a report on the issue, which I handed over to the Commissioner Secondary Education, while the teacher was handed over to police.

"It is no longer our issue as we are waiting for a police report and in case of anything, we are going to be advised by the Ministry of Education on what to do after she has been released,’’ she added.

She described as "untrue" reports that the school has been closed.

Ms Sarah Namukose, one of the parents, said the alleged lesbian teacher should not return to school, whether guilty or not.

Ms Hellen Chandiru, a parent of a Senior Six student, said day scholars are currently stigmatized because of the alleged lesbianism at the school.

“I was on the street walking then one of the students passed near a boda boda stage and the riders abused her,’’ she said.

Students of PMM Girls during lunch break. PHOTOS/ TAUSI NAKATO