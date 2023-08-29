Suspected motor-cycle thief lynched after 20- kilometer chase 

Angry residents of Kalagi Town in Naggalama Town council in Mukono District on August 28 lynched a suspected motor-cycle thief after chasing him for about 20 kilometers.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson said the identity of the youthful suspect had not been established but said he is believed to come from Busoga area.

According to an eye witness and a resident of Kalagi Town, who preferred not to be named, the suspect on Monday morning stole the motor-cycle registration number UEV 705 F from a rider in Kalagai Town.

“After stealing it, he rode towards Kayunga, prompting a mob of mostly boda boda riders to chase him,” the eye witness explained.

Upon reaching Kayunga, the mob caught up with him and in an attempt to corner him, he jumped off the motor cycle and abandoned it,” another eye witness said.

He then ran towards Namagabi ward and as the mob chased him, he forcefully entered a rented room he found open.

He locked himself inside and got a panga he found in the room and from the glass door he threatened to hack the mob if they did not leave him. The charged mob tried to open the door in vain.

“The mob got mattocks and hoes and broke down the front wall of the room. They accessed the suspect and dragged him out of the room before lynching him,” an eye witness said.

By the time the police, located about a kilometer away from the crime scene, arrived the mob had already left the scene.

Ms Beatrice Ajwang, the Kayunga District CID boss said they took the body to Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital mortuary as investigations into the matter go on.

The motor cycle was also taken to Kayunga police station.