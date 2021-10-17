Suspected rebel leader arrested in Njeru Church

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

Police on Friday arrested a suspected rebel leader who was found in one of the churches in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District.

The suspected rebel leader and three others were found inside the Church of Jesus Christ latter-day saints located in the upper Naava Village in Njeru Municipality in a joint operation with the Military.

Mr Richard Ochaet, the LC1 Secretary of Upper Naava Village said the operation started at about 9am and some people were arrested.

"I was watching the television and I was surprised to see the police and the Military surrounding the place. When I interacted with one of the officers, he told me that they have got the suspect they have been looking for. I do not know many details. When people started gathering, the police fired two bullets to disperse them," Mr Ochaet said.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said that the operation is still ongoing but was cagey about providing more details.

"The Operation is still ongoing and there is nothing to comment about. Some arrests were made but let them conclude and we get the information. We do not need to rush" Mr Enanga said in an interview on Saturday.

Ms Jane Frances Kagaayi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Buikwe District confirmed the arrest of the suspects, noting that this puts believers in fear as these were got in church.

"Our security has managed to arrest the suspected terrorist, the founder of Uganda liberation homeland forces, a group that has been terrorizing the Northern region," Ms Kagaayi said.

"I also want to appeal to religious leaders to use the freedom of worship in the right way. I have directed the police to close that church until investigations are done,” she added.