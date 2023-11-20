Suubi consecrated as first East Busoga Diocese bishop

The Rt Rev Paul Hannington Suubi has been consecrated as the first bishop of East Busoga Diocese, which has been inaugurated and will have its headquarters at St Stephen’s Pro-Cathedral in Bugiri District.

The new diocese, which has been under Busoga Diocese, becomes the 39th in the Church of Uganda, and will cover 32 parishes and five archdeacons in Bugiri and Namayingo districts.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, while at the consecration ceremony yesterday, said it had been a long journey of waiting, preparation, hard work and prayer.

“We would like to praise God that the diocese has finally been inaugurated, and has a bishop. Today is celebration time, but tomorrow, real work begins for the new bishop and all the people of East Busoga. I welcome you to the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added: “Bishop Suubi and family, you have been called to divine ministry. My charge to you is that you conform to the truth of God’s word and not the patterns of this world.”

Archbishop Kaziimba further said Busoga Sub-region has great potential for this country in both agribusiness, tourism and industrial development. He encouraged the youth to work hard and acquire relevant skills and knowledge.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the First Deputy Premier and Minister of East African Community (EAC) Affairs, who represented President Museveni, said the inauguration of East Busoga Diocese is long overdue, and was supposed to have happened around the same time the Central Busoga Diocese was started in 2016.

She, however, hailed the inauguration as an alternative to other dioceses. “Instead of going to Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, you can come here and have your wedding,” she said.

President Museveni, in his speech read for him by Ms Kadaga, hailed the Church for constructing schools and hospitals across the country, saying it shows that it is concerned about the well-being of its believers.

“The government is committed to fighting poverty through Parish Development Model (PDM); so, I call upon the Church to incorporate wealth creation programmes. Otherwise the government will continue to ensure peace and security in the country,” Mr Museveni said.

Ms Kadaga revealed that Bishop Suubi’s official vehicle, a gift from President Museveni, will be delivered within one week.

“The President rang me on Wednesday, saying he will not be able to attend this inauguration and consecration. However, he thought the Bishop’s official car would be ready by now, but we have been told that it will need an additional week,” said Ms Kadaga.

The Bishop of Ankole Diocese, the Rt Rev Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, who led prayers, thanked the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt Rev Paul Moses Simon Naimanhye, for giving birth to another diocese.

“It is not easy to give birth. I gave birth to three dioceses and two parishes, and still have too much work that I can’t finish,” Bishop Mwesigwa said.

He appealed to all leaders at different levels not to abandon their roles.

Grateful

Bishop Naimanhye thanked his predecessor, Rt Rev Micheal Kyomya, Archbishop Kaziimba and the Provincial Secretariat for the dedicated service rendered in the creation and preparation of East Busoga Diocese.