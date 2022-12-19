Swedish national pleads for access to his daughter

A Swedish national has written to several justice players and agencies, seeking to gain access to his three-year-old daughter, who is allegedly being tortured by his estranged wife in Uganda.

According to 44-year-old Tobias Svensson, he was forced to fly into the country on November 26 to rescue his daughter from his estranged wife, Ms Catherine Adikin Inebulwa.

“…I now wish to bring to your notice that the mother of my child has turned the girl into a bait to fleece unnecessary money from me endlessly. She has done this by subjecting the girl to cruel mistreatment and sending me photographs of the torture scenarios which have caused me mental anguish, psychological torture, suffering and depression to my daughter as well,”Mr Svensson states in his December 14 petition to the Inspector General of Police.

“Following the continued information of the torture of my daughter, I was forced to travel to Uganda for help as the biological father of the child being tortured. Unfortunately, I realised that there was a lot of mistakes and unprofessional uncoordinated handling of the matter by the regional state attorney, Jinja and the regional CID Jinja. Consequently, the tortured child was erroneously handed back to the mother,” he said.

Mr Tobias claims that following the various alleged acts of torture, good Samaritans reported the matter to police which led to the detention of Adikin at Kibuli CID headquarters for a week and a case of violating a child’s rights was reported.

He now wants government agencies to expedite the process aimed at protecting his daughter with a view of handing her back to him since she is a Swedish national.

“Specifically, I request the Director of Public Prosecutions to rectify the anomalies committed by the Resident State Attorney, Jinja and cause the mother to be prosecuted for acts of torture,” he pleads.

Denies allegations

When contacted yesterday, Ms Adikin said she secured a court order to live with the child as a biological mother, accusing her husband of peddling lies against her.

“Let him to stop telling you lies. If I was abusing the child, why did court allow me to stay with the child? Let him also go to court,” she said.

Ms Rose Nalubega, the CID officer attached to Kibuli Police Station, yesterday confirmed that the child in question had been transferred from Jinja to Kibuli for her safety.

“Whoever has the child right now, is the one whom court gave the parental order of custody,” she said.