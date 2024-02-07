Tayebwa slams govt over bureaucratic procurement delays on Kampala-Jinja Expressway

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has slammed government over bureaucratic procurement procedures that cause unnecessary delays in implementing national strategic projects.

The Deputy Speaker wondered why the procurement process for the construction of the Kampala - Jinja Expressway has taken more than five years, a development he said is already costing the taxpayers money.

“Why should procurement take five years? You told us that you were starting the road when a bag of cement was still at shs20,000 now it is at shs35,000. Who is going to pay for this?” Mr Tayebwa made the remarks while chairing the plenary sitting on Tuesday following a statement by Mr Fred Byabakama, the State Minister for Transport on the status of Kampala-Jinja Expressway.

The Kampala-Jinja Expressway Project loan amounting to Shs842 billion secured from the African Development Bank has already cost the taxpayer Shs3 billion in commitment fees. The works on the project are yet to commence.

In a statement presented to Parliament, Mr Byabakama said the Kampala-Jinja Expressway will be undertaken as a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in accordance with the PPP Act, 2015.

He said the developer will need to mobilize private financing towards the implementation of the project, which they will recover over a 25-year Operation and Maintenance period.

According to him, all the bidders participating in the procurement have raised 'bankability issues' that affect the ability to commit private financing to the project.

“This includes a Partial Risk Guarantee (PRG) covering annual payments that will be made to the Developer. During the O&M period, the Developer will be fully reliant on government of Uganda to make timely payments for it to meet its debt and other payment obligations,” he said.

Without the guarantee, he said, private finance cannot be secured at competitive rates.

“The PRG is under discussion with the Ministry of Finance and once it has been approved, the procurement will proceed with the issuance of the final bidding documents to the pre-qualified bidders. Within one year of issuance, the contract with the selected Developer will be signed,” the Minister said.

The Minister appraised Parliament that the land required for 45km has been acquired including 14km along the Southern Bypass and 31 km along the Kampala - Jinja mainline.

"The progress of compensation has been slowed down by lack of funds to effect payments,” Mr. Byabakama told MPs.