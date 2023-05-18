Teacher shot dead, two injured in Moroto

Suspected armed warriors last night raided Atedeoi primary school, Lotisan Sub County in Moroto District and killed a female teacher, leaving her husband and child injured and fighting for their lives in hospital.

Mr Julius Okello, one of the teachers at the school in the restive Karamoja sub region in northeastern Uganda, told this publication that the attack happened at 10pm when close to 10 armed warriors in number overpowered the security guard armed with a bow and arrow.

He said the suspected warriors first attacked the classroom block where primary seven pupils were sleeping before advancing to the teachers’ block where they shot and killed Joy Chebet , a support teacher who has been volunteering at the school.

“In a scuffle that followed, Chebet’s husband, Peter Chepskor was shot in the shuttered testicles. He’s currently admitted at Moroto regional referral hospital alongside his child,” Mr Okello said.

Mr Okello said this is not the first time Atedeoi primary school is being attacked.

He said during the Covid lockdown, some warriors turned one classroom into their hiding sanctuary but they were later apprehended by security.

“We have actually been told to temporarily leave the school for a safer place until the situation calms down,” he said.

Ms Rose Ayuru, another said here colleague bled for over an hour before she died.

“Had the district authorities intervened early after being alerted, maybe her life would have been saved,” she said.

Mr Paul Oputa, the District Education Officer, Moroto said they will close the school, to enable the teachers recover from the trauma caused by last night's incident.