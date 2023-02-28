Teachers, pupils share pit-latrine

Locals and leaders in Pallisa District have raised concern over teachers and pupils of Ngalwe Primary School who share a pit-latrine.

The school, with an enrolment of 1,500 pupils and 18 teachers, has a three-stance pit-latrine, which was constructed by Good Neighbour Uganda, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The NGO constructed the facility after the two pit-latrines constructed for the school by the government collapsed last year.

The school head teacher, Mr Aggrey Muwesi, told this publication on Saturday that they have no option but to share the single pit-latrine with pupils.

“The old pit-latrines have been condemned and stand dangerous to the learners. That is the reason we encouraged the pupils to abandon them as we wait for government support,” he said.

Defects

Mr Muwesi further said the dilapidated pit-latrines have severe defects and cracks.

“We have written to relevant authorities, but they have failed to come to the rescue of the school. I talked to the Resident District Commissioner, who promised to visit the school, but up to now, he has not responded,” Mr Muwesi said.

The chairperson of Olok Sub-county, Mr Emuron Paul, said the lack of pit-latrines at the school poses a huge problem to the entire community.

“The district should prioritise the construction of pit-latrines in schools because it is immoral for pupils and teachers to share a pit-latrine,” he said, adding that there may be an outbreak of hygiene-related diseases.

The chairperson of the school management committee, Mr Maako Mulusi, said the lack of enough pit-latrines and dilapidated classroom structures have put the lives of learners at risk.

“One of the school’s pit-latrines got filled up because of being overused, while another one sank in, leaving teachers and pupils with no option but to share the only available one. Sometimes the pupils use the nearby bushes,” he said.

Other challenges

The head teacher, in his February 7 letter addressed to the Chief Administrative Officer through the District Education Officer (DEO), said of the four classroom blocks in the school, one had been destroyed by the termites, including the head teacher’s office.

The DEO, Ms Agnes Lukendo, when contacted, said they are planning to construct for the school an extra pit-latrine.

“We are also deeply concerned about the situation, but as you know government things take longer to mature, otherwise, we are planning,” he said.