Teachers told to upgrade for better prospects 

The Commissioner for teacher education training and Development in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Ms Annet Mugisha has urged teachers to love and be proud of their profession, if they are to command respect from the public.

"Don't call yourselves mere teachers. Love your profession, upgrade and prepare yourselves to be great teachers who can be on demand, both in Uganda and beyond. This will change the negative attitude people have towards the teaching profession," Ms Mugisha said.

She made the remarks at the outstanding teachers' awards organised by Teachers in Need (TIN) at American Centre on Friday. A total of six winners received certificates and laptops.

The winners included, Ms Mariam Katushabe from Childcare Islamic Preparatory School in Wakiso, Stephen Efumbi from St. Savio Junior School Kisubi Kampala, Joseph Ocumar of Blessed Junior School South Sudan, Junior Akansasira from Green Belt Academy in South Sudan and Emmanuel Ongom from Arua Technical Training Institute.

Mr Jerome Nteziyaremye, the headteacher of Kashingye Mugwata Primary School in Kisoro, scooped the award for exceptional school leaders.

The commissioner also reminded teachers about the National Teacher Policy 2019, which requires them to be graduates as a minimum qualification requirement, with effect from 2030 and tasked them to prepare adequately.

She also revealed that the guidelines for the implementation of Teacher Incentive Framework were ready.

The framework is intended to guide government and its stakeholders on how to boost motivation of teachers and improve teaching and learning in the country.

Mr Peter Okware, the director of Teachers In Need (TIN) said the organisation initiated the Teachers Awards in 2022, to recognise and motive the unsung heroes and heroines.

"Our vision is to raise a transformed, informed, inspired and motivated teachers because teachers are, the nation is," Mr Okware said.

He also said that the decision to give teachers laptops as awards, was informed by a big number of teachers (400) who failed to fill or submit nomination forms due to lack or limited Information Communication Technology(ICT) skills.

Mr Stephen Efumbi, a science teacher at St Savio Junior School Kisubi said it was his first time to scoop such an award.

According to him, the nomination process for the winners was free and fair.

“Some teachers, including those working in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono still have limited IT skills.Some feel that owning a smart phone is a luxury while others lack access to internet, " Mr Efumbi said.

Ms Phoebe Kasoga, the Country Director of plan International Uganda, said the organisation would continue supporting TIN so that more teachers can be appreciated and recognized.