Tears as Kadaga meets Kamuli constituents

Former Speaker of Parliament, now 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, made a maiden appearance in her constituency over the weekend assuring voters that her development programmes are fully on course and not affected.

The Kamuli Woman representative in Parliament, whom locals kept addressing as “Speaker”, urged leaders to always think and act on issues raised by the electorate during campaigns in order to help them live better lives.

“During campaign trails, there was the reality and community crisis on water stressed areas and points, the shades for gatherings were no more due to deforestation. Children were glaringly abused and the education sector limping among others. These concerns were raised and noted for action," she said.

Ms Kadaga revealed that her new term will be hands-on and service delivery-based.

Ms Kadaga cleared her campaign pledge backlog, which she said had been obstructed by the lockdown restrictions. She commissioned five boreholes, distributed 30 tents and 40 sewing machines as start-up kits for the women and youth groups the eastern Uganda district.

Ms Kadaga who made her first stop at Bugonda Primary School site where the construction of 10 classroom blocks is at the advanced stages, left voters in tears as they could not stop talking about the ‘loss’ of the coveted Speakership race, while cursing the “traitors” within the system.

“During campaigns I used to interact, assess and find areas of critical interventions. You stay in my heart and my passion and commitment to serve you is more than renewed and strengthened by the way you stood with me before and in the after the events,” Kadaga said.

“I am relieved of political stress you shared with me and now let us set ourselves on increasing household incomes, improving our livelihoods and above all having the children enrolled and completing school. My areas of focus still remain water, education and health,” she said while being hosted at Kamuli Broadcasting Services radio on Sunday.

While commissioning the boreholes at Mafudu, Bulondo, Bugabudyeri, makoka Bukampala and Bukitamirike zones, Ms Kadaga said her efforts are geared towards reducing domestic violence from the struggle to get safe water access where children fight adults at water sources, men beat up the women for delaying and the girls get hooked away by men, adding that it will also help save time to do other things.

Kadaga also condemned domestic violence against women and children calling for strengthening of women and child protection laws and systems.