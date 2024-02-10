The Balunywas: Could son rise after sun sets on father?

A fervent political campaign reverberates through the corridors of Makerere University Business School (Mubs), extending far beyond its confines.

Juma Wasswa Balunywa, a student at the Nakawa-based institution, has emerged as a prominent figure, dominating conversations not only within the campus, but also across the nation (primarily on various social media platforms).

This owes to his unexpected and melodious bid for the position of Mubs guild president. His journey is an amalgamation of familial influence, innovative campaigning strategies, and a steadfast dedication to his guild dream.

The campaign strategy that has propelled Balunywa Jr into the limelight is nothing short of a musical odyssey. With an arsenal of creativity and zeal, his campaign team has embraced video-sharing platform TikTok, as their battleground, creating a sensation that has swept across social media.

The team produces videos wherein campaigners perform renditions of popular tunes, ingeniously weaving the name “Juma Wasswa Balunywa” into the lyrics.

Man of the moment

Balunywa Jr is a second-year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Computing (BBC) at Mubs. As the son of the former Mubs principal, Prof Juma Wasswa Balunywa, whose tenure concluded last May, Balunywa Jr drinks from a cup whose legacy is deeply rooted in the institution.

Born 22 years ago in Kasolo Village in Iganga District, Balunywa attended Kampala Parents School for his primary education, before joining Kibuli Secondary School for his junior high school.

He sat his Senior Four examinations at Kinaawa High School Kawempe, Kampala. He then joined Greenhill Academy, still in Kampala, for his Senior Five before returning to Kinaawa where he sat his Senior Six, and held his first leadership position as dormitory prefect.

His journey to Mubs, he notes, is marked by determination and ambition. While in his Senior Three, he met then Mubs guild president Julius Ntende, whom he describes as a gentle, polite, smart good man who knew how to relate with people. Inspired by Ntende’s gentle demeanour and effective leadership, Balunywa harboured dreams of following in his footsteps.

Upon joining Mubs in August 2022, Balunywa questioned what it would take to be guild president. He discovered that one needed to be well-known, famous, and social within the student community.

As a result, he wasted no time immersing himself in student life. He took on the mantle and stood for the position of chief fresher—the face of the freshmen at the university.

He was successfully voted the 25th chief fresher in November 2022. The position allowed him to connect with fellow students and establish himself within the community.

Subsequently, he took on other roles he carries to date, including vice president of the Muvule Generation Club, an environmental conservation club; vice chairperson of the Mubs Muslim Students’ Association; external coordinator for the Basoga Students; and projects manager of the Patriotism Club.

As chief fresher, Balunywa organised social events, and academic clinics, and engaged with students on various issues. Additionally, he attended his father’s leadership academy, the Balunywa Foundation Leadership Academy.

Prof Juma Waswa Balunywa. Photo/Courtesy

Serving beside his father

As the son of the former principal of Mubs, Balunywa Jr has consistently grappled with expectations and perceptions from his peers and superiors alike.

“People have told me I look like my father, I speak and walk exactly like him. What they forget is that we are actually two different people,” he says, noting that he has had to work on crafting a brand and personality separate from his father’s, which is one of the reasons why he is taking a different direction. His father, he notes, has also encouraged him to forge his own path.

During his tenure as chief fresher and his father as principal, Balunywa Jr reminisces: “While at home, I used to speak to him about students’ interests, and he always told me we should face each other as leaders in school to discuss those. Here at home, we are father and son.”

The younger Balunywa’s relationship with the university principal, however, did not deter him from being a normal student. He tried as much as possible to make sure his name was detached from his father’s, so he could be a regular student.

Balunywa Jr notes that the setting put up by his father enabled him to craft himself away from his shadow. He chose to build a brand for himself different from his father’s.

“I wanted to change the narrative around me being called Prof Balunywa’s son. I wanted people to identify me independently without bringing in my father,” he notes, saying he is happy he has started seeing that reality take shape.

The third of his father’s five children, Balunywa Jr adds that he has trained and groomed himself to be independent and work for himself to become who he wants to be.

The guild race

As he gears up for the upcoming guild race, Balunywa outlines key issues he hopes to address if elected into office. He aims to advocate for the reinstatement of recess for students facing retakes. He also wants to address the issue of Wi-Fi internet accessibility on campus, and improve security measures for students residing in residential areas.

As the electoral commission prepares to release the election’s roadmap, Balunywa remains optimistic about his chances. While Balunywa Jr’s bid is not yet approved, he asserts himself as one of the two candidates willing to carry the party ticket for the Uganda Youth Democrats (UYD), a prominent university political party.

Why UYD? Balunywa says he identifies with their commitment to progressive values and student welfare. He believes the party aligns with his vision for a dynamic and inclusive student government. By choosing UYD, he aims to harness the party’s legacy while infusing it with fresh perspectives.

Kawooya influence

In his bid for the guild presidency, Balunywa has adopted a unique and innovative campaigning style, thanks to his lead campaigner, Henrico Kawooya.

Kawooya’s viral campaign videos, blending trending songs with Balunywa’s name, have garnered attention on social media, further propelling Balunywa’s candidacy into the spotlight. The candidate’s musical campaign, he says, aligns with his belief in creative expression and inclusive engagement.

On a lighter note, Balunywa Jr notes that he has learned of the many people who aren’t students at Mubs who have shown interest in voting for him. He says he appreciates this love so much, mostly from people who have created videos reminiscent of his trending campaign songs and share them on social media.

“I will one day get to a more national position where all these people can vote for me,” he says, noting that this race is only exclusive to Mubs students.

As the election fervour intensifies, Balunywa faces competition from other aspirants. Among the contenders are Brian Douglas Kawuma, Steward Chopre, and Moses Amanya, who have already declared their interests too.

Father’s perspective

Amid this spirited campaign, Prof Balunywa provides insight into the family dynamics. The former Mubs principal expresses pride in his son’s decision to enter the political arena. He is quick to emphasise that his son’s journey is independent and driven by a genuine passion for student welfare, rather than any familial influence.

Prof Balunywa says while he offers guidance when sought, the decision to run for office and the creative campaigning style are entirely his son’s initiatives.

The former Mubs principal further notes: “His bid will give him an opportunity to experiment with the dynamics of leadership. He is lucky that he is riding on my name both within Mubs and the country at large because people relate to him as my son. I did my contribution to the young people of this nation.”

Prof Balunywa also further observes that his son has a formidable task because he bears all three of his names, which works to his advantage and disadvantage equally. “Those who like me and those who don’t will all show up in his bid,” Prof Balunywa says.