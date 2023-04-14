There is sufficient evidence to charge Kitutu – IGG

The Inspectorate General of Government (IGG) has revealed that there is sufficient evidence to charge the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Goretti Kitutu for allegedly diverting relief items, particularly iron sheets that were meant for vulnerable groups in the Karamoja region.

While appearing on our sister television (NTV-Uganda) on Thursday evening, the IGG, Ms Beti Kamya said whereas the iron sheet scandal involves a syndicate of several government officials and Members of Parliament, Ms Kitutu is directly implicated because she wrote to cause the requisition of the allegedly diverted iron sheets.

“Honorable Kitutu’s case is so obvious, there is evidence, she wrote a requisition letter, I mean there is sufficient evidence to charge her,” Ms Kamya said.

She added: “The Minister for Karamoja diverted iron sheets for commercial purposes and nepotism. I assure you that the whole nation is outraged by this mabaati (iron sheets) thing but it is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Ms Gorreti Kitutu is on remand in Luzira prison on charges of loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud which she allegedly committed between June 2022 and January 2023 when she allegedly diverted 14,500 iron sheets for the vulnerable people in Karamoja.

In his April 3 letter to the Prime Minister, President Museveni ordered that all ministers who received iron sheets meant for Karamoja should return them or pay in cash the amount equivalent to the iron sheets taken. He also ordered that the ministers who took the iron sheets for personal use should be handled by police on charges of theft.

The IGG further urged members of the public to report all elements of corruption in their respective communities to avoid being victims of the corruption outcomes.