Three arrested after forex bureau guard shot dead in Kabuusu

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested three suspects after a security guard was shot dead at a forex bureau in Kabuusu, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

Peter Agama, a security guard attached to Wolves Security Group was on Tuesday night attacked by three armed assailants riding on motorcycles at Banxell Forex Bureau where he had been deployed.

Agama, 36, was shot three times before his gun was taken by the assailants, according to police.

“Eyewitnesses reported the swift departure of the assailants, leaving Agama fatally wounded. Swift action was taken by law enforcement and security agencies following the incident. A pursuit of the suspects ensued, culminating in their apprehension in the Kawaala zone at Premier Betting,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire said before identifying the suspects in their custody as Hussein Sebuma, also known as Obote, David Dumba and Abdullah Jumah.

Two firearms were reportedly recovered during the operation.

“UG PSO 56 4000868 12452, along with 13 rounds (presumably the firearm belonging to the deceased), and another firearm, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, with 10 rounds,” ASP Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Agama’s body was conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.

“The investigation into this tragic event is ongoing, and further details will be made available in due course. Evidence recovered from the crime scene will be meticulously examined as part of the investigative process,” the police publicist added.

Agama’s death comes barely two days after the police leadership lauded another security guard, Moses Odongo, attached to Cheetah Security Guard, a private firm for foiling an armed robbery at his guard point of Tonix Forex Bureau at Makonzi zone, Bukoto I Parish in Nakawa Division on March 15.

“The guard was brave and alert on duty when he fired two shots at two thugs who were vandalizing a Pajero motor vehicle under registration number, UBK 519C in front of his beat. They fled the scene on their getaway motorcycle. The thugs returned with a second accomplice who was armed with an AK 47 riffle, hidden in a bag and tried to break into Tonix Forex Bureau. The guard opened fire at them and injured the rider and the second suspect with a bag containing the gun. The 3rd suspect fled from the scene,” police spokesperson, SCP Fred Enanga told journalists in Kampala on Monday (March 18).

A private guard Moses Odongo attached to Cheetah Security Guard. PHOTO/ HANDOUT

According to him, a police team responded swiftly and recovered an AK 47 riffle, with eight rounds of ammunition, breaking implements and the motorcycle which were all exhibited at Kira road CPS.

“The two suspects were identified as Lawrence Kibuuka of Mpererwe who was armed with a gun and Musekule Ivan, the boda boda ride,” Mr Enanga added.

Several cases of armed robbery have been registered by police across the country.