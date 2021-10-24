Three feared dead in Kampala bomb blast

By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

At least three people were feared killed and about seven severely injured in a Saturday night ''serious'' explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

''There was a bomb blast. Two persons- a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,'' police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye disclosed.

Some eyewitnesses told Daily Monitor that they ''observed close to three fatalities.''

Security forces rushed to the scene October 23 following the blast that went off at around 9pm but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

Police said investigations were already underway after the deadly incident that occured over two hours past a 7pm Covid-19 induced curfew.

''Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,'' Police informed in a statement late Saturday, further asking the public ''to remain calm as we (police) establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.''

On October 14, the United Kingdom (UK) warned of an imminent terror attack in Uganda.

The East African nation last suffered a major terror attack July 11, 2010 after a militant Islamist group, Al-Shabab, killed over 75 people in a Kampala twin-bombing as hundreds watched a football World Cup final match.