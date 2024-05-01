Three Shs56b govt projects take shape in Jinja

For the past two weeks, refurbishment of the three-star Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja City has gained momentum.

The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) spokesperson Daniel Kazungu said “this may have been as a result of reports of slow progress.”

“Construction of modern infrastructure will fast-track the institute’s goal of becoming the centre of excellence for hospitality and tourism training,” Kazungu noted on Tuesday.

UHTTI Principal Richard Kawere also acknowledged massive progress calling for quick finish of the project started in 2018.

“My request is when do they give me my building so that the students will be able to start?” Kawere asked.

The hotel is also expected to skill tourism sector labour force to meet world class standards, and its refurbishment has since seen 50 bedrooms remodeled with various types of equipment installed, signaling intention for the facility to regain its lost glory.

“We have lsto a lot of time; so, I think we need to just work hard and have the project. It is a flagship project for both government and a landmark achievement for the hospitality and training in this country, so we need to give it that kind of attention,” Kawwere said.

A glimpse into the interior works shows that all efforts are being made to have the Shs24.5b World Bank-funded project commissioned in June.

A demo kitchen is seen on April 30, 2024 at Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja City. The hotel is undergoing refurbishment and expected to be commissioned in June 2024. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Construction works are being undertaken by ROKO Construction Limited, while Arch Design Ltd are the project architects.

ROKO Construction Limited chairman Mark Koehler said they are at the completion stages for the additional floor, which he noted is currently at 78 percent done, and want to complete their part of the work by the end of June.

Arch Design Ltd executive director Richard Turyahabwe, said the current works for the additional floor are at 80 percent, while the general project stands at 90 percent.

He explained that originally, when they did the design, they had phased out the additional floor due to funding gaps.

Monitor understands that the additional floor was incorporated when funds were made available.

Turyahabwe, however, says they are currently doing installation of various types of equipment ranging from kitchen facilities, furnishing, furniture, interior décor, and general equipment, so that the hotel is fully functional by the time it is commissioned.

Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Col (retired) Tom Butime, who was in Jinja City to check on the progress, said that the works are “great progress.”

Tourism Minister Col (Rtd) Tom Butime (Left) examines documents relating to the construction of a Shs15b pier in Jinja City by Excel Construction Ltd on April 30, 2024. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Meantime, the hotel is one of two other government projects being undertaken in Jinja City by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities at a combined cost of about Shs56b, which are taking shape.

The other is a modern pier with a viewing deck and glass bridge, where the River Nile starts. Upon completion, it will have a docking place for boats, vehicle parking yard, restaurants, children playground, shops, and entertainment spots, among other amenities.

It is further hoped that it will attract more local and international tourists to Uganda, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Doreen Katusiime, said during the the groundbreaking last November.

Construction of the project, which is expected to cover a three-kilometre radius, started on January 18, with works, being undertaken by Excel Construction Limited, expected to be completed within 12 months at a cost of Shs15billion.

But three months after commencement, project manager Dickson Owoyesigire says they are ahead of schedule.

“We have so far done the toilet block, ring beam, reception of the main building block, casting the floor and the ground slab,” Owoyesigire said, adding that work currently stands at 13 percent.

The third is construction of the ultra-modern UHTTI which has since temporarily relocated to YMCA Jinja campus to pave the way for the construction of a modern tourism institute.

A general view of ongoing works on the Uganda Hotel Training and Tourism Institute as seen on April 30, 2024. The project currently stands at 50 percent, according to the contractor. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Construction started last October and is expected to be completed this month (May), at a cost of Shs19b fully funded by the World Bank. Chinese firm CRJE is the contractor.

UHTTI Estates manager, who is also the contract manager of the project, Allan Akatwijuka, says the work is currently 50 percent complete.

Dubbed the second phase of the project, it involves the construction of a facility that will house classrooms, a computer laboratory, library, students’ multi-purpose hall, students’ hostels, language laboratories, offices, and sports facilities, among others.

“Demolition took place in October, so actual works started in November; we are currently at 50 percent, but if we had roofed, we could be at around 70 percent,” Akatwijuka explained.