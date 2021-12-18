Three suspects arrested over killing of policemen in Kiboga

Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala

By  BARBARA NALWEYISO

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • According to the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, the arrests were made by a team of police’s Flying Squad Unit (FSU), and detectives from Kampala who teamed up with the territorial police of Kiboga.

At least three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of two policemen on duty in Kiboga District on Thursday.

