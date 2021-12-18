Three suspects arrested over killing of policemen in Kiboga

At least three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of two policemen on duty in Kiboga District on Thursday.

The deceased; Cpl Francis Nsubuga, the officer-in-charge of Nakasozi Police Post, and Special Police Constable Paul Ddumba, from the same police post, were attacked by a gang of four armed men, dressed in civilian attire while seated at the police post at around 7.30pm. After the attack, the assailants made off with two guns belonging to the victims.

According to the Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala, the arrests were made by a team of police’s Flying Squad Unit (FSU), and detectives from Kampala who teamed up with the territorial police of Kiboga.

“Our detectives responded to the scene using the canine dog that led them to three suspects yesterday [Friday] who will help us in the investigations,” she said, adding that they are detained at Kiboga Central Police Station.

In a period of nine days, four guns have been robbed from police officers in the Wamala Region, creating fear among the police officers and the community.

Similar incidents

Earlier on December 7, two police officers; Cpl Alfred Oketch and Police Constable Moses Kigongo, both of Busunju Police Station in Mityana District, were attacked by unknown assailants after they responded to a crime incident in Sebobo Village, Sekanyonyi Sub-county. Five days later, unknown people also murdered Inspector of Police Patrick Nuwagaba, the officer in charge of Kakindu Police Station in Mityana District as he was travelling from a wedding party, a kilometer away from his home. The assailants didn’t take the gun.

Last month, a police officer in Soroti District was shot dead and his gun taken by unknown assailants.

Police released a statement indicating that at around 7pm, the deceased, identified as Sgt Gideon Emuria, was shot dead at Maroon Quarters while heading for his guard duties at the residence of Justice Alex Makayi Ajiji of Gulu High Court. The assailants escaped from the scene with his gun.