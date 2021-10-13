Thugs attack, kill Alebtong town clerk

By Patrick Ebong More by this Author

By Charity Akullo More by this Author

The Alebtong Town Clerk, Denis Ogwang Adar, has been killed by unknown people who scaled the wall fence of his home in Bar-Opuu Cell, Boroboro Ward in Lira City East Division on Monday night.

According to the area chairperson, Mr Valentine Obira, the suspects, who are still at large, scaled the wall fence of Mr Denis Ogwang Adar’s home at around 11pm amid downpour and entered the compound unnoticed.

The assailants believed to be two reportedly started banging the two cars, which were parked in the compound, including a government double cabin pick up track belonging to Alebtong Town Council, to attract the attention of the house occupants.

“When Mr Ogwang opened the door and peeped to find out what was happening, he was hit on the head with a hammer and he was pulled outside where he was beaten to death before they escaped,” Mr Obira said.

He said Ms Anjela Amachu, the wife of the deceased, pleaded with the attackers to spare the life of her husband and offered them some money but they reportedly refused it. They also kicked her in the stomach, leaving her with serious injuries.

Unknown motives

“The attackers reportedly declined to accept the money but insisted on taking the life of Ogwang Adar,” Mr Obira said.

Mr Obira said this is not the first time unknown people attacked the home of Mr Ogwang. He added that in 2017 and 2018 when Ogwang was the town clerk of Bweyale Town Council in Kiryandongo District, his home was attacked by unknown people who threatened to kill him.

“During that time, the case was reported to police and the Force provided him with personnel who guarded the home day and night but they withdrew after sometime when the threat lessened,” Mr Obira said.

He said in April this year, unknown people again invaded the home of Mr Ogwang at night and broke into his poultry house where they stole about 30 chicken.

Ms Roda Akello, the house help, said the deceased has been living in fear of being attacked.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, investigations into the death have started.

“We encourage our community members generally that let’s get the best way of solving problems we have with our colleagues, if you know you have an issue it’s better you sit on around table and get the best way out,” he said.

By press time, police had taken the body of the deceased to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for a postmortem.

