Today in history: Amin expels British military mission

September 14, 1972 On this day in 1972, then-President Idi Amin announced that he had expelled the British military mission to Uganda with immediate effect. Amin said the British, Americans and the Israelis were spying on Uganda. He said the mission wanted to confuse and disunite Ugandans for their selfish and imperialist interests.

Also on September 14, 1906, Kabaka Daudi Chwa II , for the first time in his reign, visited Kasubi Tombs.

His grandfather, Kabaka Muteesa I, was the first king of Buganda to be buried in the tombs. He was buried in October 1884. In 1910, the remains of his father, Kabaka Mwanga II, were returned to Uganda, and buried in the tombs.

Kabaka Mwanga 11 died in exile on the Seychelles Islands in 1903.

Kabaka Cwa II, who died in 1939, was the third king to be buried in the tombs.