Tooro, Bunyoro Anglican diocese seek Shs2.1 billion for Martyrs Day celebration

Tooro, Bunyoro Anglican dioceses require Shs2.1 billion to organise this year's Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3.

The Ruwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo confirmed to Monitor that the province selected the six dioceses from Tooro and Bunyoro sub-regions to lead the organization of the celebration at the Anglican shrine.

"The organizing committee for the celebration has already commenced its work, and on Thursday, March 28, we held a meeting with President Museveni, to start soliciting funds," Bishop Kisembo stated.

He said out of the total budget of Shs2.1 billion, Shs1.5 billion will be provided by President Museveni and the remaining balance is to be collected from churches and institutions.

"On Wednesday, we had a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe and gave him our budget. He pledged to give us this money of Shs1.5 billion, while other funds we shall collect from churches within our diocese, companies, institutions, and individuals will contribute Shs400 million. Churches will contribute Shs200 million," he explained during an interview on March 29.

Bishop Kisembo said there are prior celebrations before the June 3. The celebrations will start with a Children's Day event on May 27, followed by Youth Day on the 28, Women's Day on May 29, and a Men's event on May 30.

The period from the May 31 to June 2 will feature overnight prayers, crusades, and evangelism, culminating in the climax of the celebration on June 3.

Bishop Kisembo also disclosed that on June 3, Bishop Henry Dikumba from the Anglican Church of Nigeria will serve as the guest preacher, with President Museveni attending as the chief guest.