Top Masaka school on the spot over missing student

The management of Blessed Sacrament Secondary School-Kimaanya in Masaka City is on the spot after a boarding section student went missing on May 14.

Samuel Tendo, 14, reportedly disappeared from the school after he was twice intercepted by both a security guard and a teacher, while attempting to leave the school premises.

After the two incidents, Tendo was reportedly threatened with disciplinary action if he dared to jump over the school fence to play football in the neighborhood as previously done.

Tendo’s father Mr Vincent Kakeeto said he received a phone call from the school administration on May 18 informing him about the disappearance of his son who was under their care.

“Ms Noeline Nakato, a teacher at the school informed me that my son had gone missing. At that time, I was driving from Jinja to Kampala. That call nearly caused me a crash," he said in an interview on Wednesday.

When he arrived in Masaka on May 19, Mr Kakeeto went straight to Masaka Central Police Station and reported a case of a missing person.

This publication has learnt that the school reported the case to Masaka CPS four days later.

“After reporting to the police, I went to the school and talked to Tendo's elder brother who is in Senior Five. Tendo’s classmates told me that one of the teachers had intercepted him (Tendo) while attempting to jump over the school fence and escape,” he said as he accused the school of “partial negligence.”

Mr Isaac Mukasa, a teacher who had previously intercepted Tendo at the school fence said that was the last time he saw him.

“I took his photo and ordered him to go back to the dormitory and I didn’t ever see him again,” he told this reporter.

When contacted, the school’s head teacher Mr Allan Muwonge refuted negligence claims.

“I don’t think this is the time to blame each other. I ask the parents to be cooperative and we focus on finding the missing boy instead of making unnecessary claims,” he said

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the Southern Regional police spokesperson emphasized that the security forces have also joined the race to find the missing teen.