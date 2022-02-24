Torture protesters dump painted pig near Parliament

There was commotion on Parliamentary Avenue next to the national theatre yesterday after unknown people dropped off a painted pig in a sack and posters bearing anti-torture messages.

The pig, which was partly painted yellow on its back and red around its snout and mouth, attracted the attention of onlookers outside Parliament at about 11.43am.

Majority business people, including boda boda riders, operating within the vicinity told this publication that they had not seen anyone drop the pig.

However, one newspaper vendor claimed to have seen two men on a motorcycle drop off a sack with the animal before swiftly riding off.

Police minutes later came to the scene and bundled off the pig onto a black police pick-up truck before driving off. The posters were also taken.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said they took the pig to the Central Police Station (CPS).

“We are looking for shelter for it for the moment as investigations go on into who would have dropped it,” Mr Owoyesigyire said, adding: “The motive is unknown but more details will be given to you (later).”

However, Mr Habib Buwembo, a human rights activist affiliated to Lubaga Social Justice Centre, a group that monitors and documents cases of human rights violations, claimed responsibility for the incident.

He told Daily Monitor that the episode was part of their ongoing protests against the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, for her previous statements made on torture in a House sitting.

Mr Buwembo alleges that Ms Among mishandled Mr Francis Zaake’s torture ordeal during the session. Mr Zaake, a National Unity Platform (NUP) party member, is the representative for Mityana Municipality.

“I don’t distance myself from what happened near Parliament yesterday. Last Friday (February 18), we launched a campaign dubbed ‘stop mocking victims of torture’ and this campaign is targeting Ms Among,” he said.

“The pig incident is a kind of mockery on her also until she apologises. We have given her until Friday (February 25) this week to say sorry. If the apology does not come, then, we shall continue with the protests,” Mr Buwembo said.

According to Mr Buwembo, the yellow colour symbolised the NRM party Ms Among is affiliated to while the red colour portrayed the red lipstick she often wears for sittings.

But Mr Chris Obore, Parliament’s director of communications and public affairs, said Ms Among has no apology to make because she has not offended anyone.

“What they call a provocation was a statement of fact that Honourable Zaake won a gold medal during the East African Parliamentary games,” Mr Obore said.

He added that the pig protest is becoming a very tired approach, which is a mockery of all those involved in piggery as an economic activity.

Growing trend

This is not the first time a pig protest has been staged within or outside Parliament. One of the notable cases was that of 2016 when two members of the Jobless Brotherhood pressure group dropped piglets at Parliament to protest the government’s decision to give Members of Parliament Shs200m each for new cars.



