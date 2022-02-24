Torture protesters dump painted pig near Parliament

Security operatives carry away a pig that unknown people dropped at Parliament on February 23, 2022. Human rights activists later claimed responsibility for dropping the pig which was partly painted yellow on its back and red around its snout and mouth. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI. 

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • This is not the first time a pig protest has been staged within or outside Parliament. One of the notable cases was that of 2016 when two members of the Jobless Brotherhood pressure group dropped piglets at Parliament to protest the government’s decision to give Members of Parliament Shs200m each for new cars.

There was commotion on Parliamentary Avenue next to the national theatre yesterday after unknown people dropped off a painted pig in a sack and posters bearing anti-torture messages.  
The pig, which was partly painted yellow on its back and red around its snout and mouth, attracted the attention of onlookers outside Parliament at about 11.43am.
Majority business people, including boda boda riders, operating within the vicinity told this publication that they had not seen anyone drop the pig.
However, one newspaper vendor claimed to have seen two men on a motorcycle drop off a sack with the animal before swiftly riding off. 

