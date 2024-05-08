Traders’ gains, losses in meeting with Museveni

Traders react upon the arrival of President Museveni for the meeting with them at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on May 8, 2024. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Unable to win on their ultimate demand, some of the businesspeople, who assembled at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala in record numbers, walked out at nightfall as the President was still speaking.