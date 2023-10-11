Tuition crisis: Mak guild launches campaign to support students

Student leaders at Makerere University have launched a campaign dubbed “Save a Makererean" aimed at reducing the number of dropouts due to tuition fees.

While addressing journalists at the institution on Tuesday, Mr Robert Maseruka, the Guild President pointed out that about 1,000 students drop out annually at Makerere after failing to secure tuition fees and other necessities.

"And about 3,000 students failed to sit for their exams last semester over the same issue. “Save a Makererean” campaign is here to render services to students that are not able to raise tuition,“ he said.

Mr Maseruka said the campaign will involve doing different activities such as car washes, and student walking as well as organising breakfast meetings and dinners that will invite all stakeholders such as civil society organisations, companies, Members of Parliament, cabinet ministers, religious leaders and alumni, to respond to this cause.



“We call upon all stakeholders of Uganda to come out and rescue students of Makerere. Our target is Shs1 billion. We believe this money can solve the tuition problem for a big number of students," he added.

Ms Mariat Namiiro, vice guild president said the failure to raise tuition has forced many female students to opt for prostitution whereas male students run for sugar mummies in order to raise tuition.

“This is not a good idea, and therefore through our campaign, we do believe that if we get that money we shall be able to help such students to fulfil their dreams,” she said.

University speaks out

Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, the university academic registrar, said: “If it is done within the university structures, it is a wonderful idea, I will strongly support it provided we have the control and balance systems put in place such that it is not abused.”

Prof Buyinza however said that according to the university policy, whenever a student fails to sit for exams due to financial constraints or any other justifiable reasons, the vice chancellor has the prerogative to give a special permission.

He also revealed that the council has approved a scheme dubbed the “student work employment scheme” that will help students who are economically disadvantaged to raise their tuition.