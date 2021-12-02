Twitter shuts propaganda accounts in Uganda, five other countries

In Africa, 268 accounts were shut down for targeting civil rights group FichuaTanzania, along with 418 that "engaged in coordinated inauthentic activity" in Uganda to promote President Museveni (pictured). 

By  AFP

Twitter on Thursday said it had shut down nearly 3,500 accounts that were posting pro-government propaganda in six countries, including Uganda, China and Russia. 
The vast majority of the accounts were part of a network that "amplified Chinese Communist Party narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population in Xinjiang," Twitter said in a statement.
China faces accusations of grave human rights violations against the ethnic minority in the northwestern province, where experts have estimated that more than one million people are incarcerated in camps.

