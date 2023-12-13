Two ADF rebels killed, one injured in Kibaale National Park operation

In an ongoing operation on Wednesday afternoon, the Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) successfully countered the suspected activities of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels within Kibaale National Park.

Two alleged ADF rebels met their demise, while their purported commander, Kamusi, sustained injuries during the intense encounter.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye, confirmed the operation's success, disclosing that two SMG rifles were recovered from the neutralised rebels.

"Two ADF terrorists dead and their Commander Kamusi was injured by UPDF in Kibale forest. The hunt to eliminate the remaining terrorists & their agents within the country continues," he said.

Kibaale National Park, sprawling across the districts of Kabarole, Kamwenge, and Kyenjojo, emerged as the battleground for this decisive confrontation.

President Museveni, on December 3, announced the UPDF's launch of an operation inside Kibaale National Park to track down seven suspected ADF rebels.

He said the rebels had reportedly escaped after the capture of their commander, Njovu, last month on Lake Edward in Kasese District, where they allegedly killed tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Mr Museveni noted that Njovu was injured and arrested, with three others killed, and the hunt was now focused on Kamusu, the Congolese leader.

Highlighting the regional efforts against the ADF, Mr Museveni revealed intensified operations by security forces in DR Congo.

"We carried out seven attacks with our different air-platforms and one attack by medium-range artillery in the last week. The attacks were devastating for the terrorists," he said.

Despite these successes, Museveni urged public vigilance, emphasising the need for awareness in various settings.