Two arrested over suspected assassination of S.Sudanese general in Uganda

Two suspects have been arrested by Internal Security Organisation (ISO) in connection to the murder of a retired South Sudanese national, Brig Gen Abraham Wani Yoane Bondo.

Gen Bondo was stabbed at his rented home in Nansana, Wakiso District last month and died in hospital two days later.

Sources privy to the investigations told this reporter that the suspects were tracked with the help of call log data that was obtained from telecom companies.

“The suspects who killed Brig Gen Bondo took his phones, left them on for some time and later switched them off. The joint security team secured call data from telecom companies and started tracking the phone. So far, two suspects have been arrested,” the source said.

The source further said a joint security team will interrogate the suspects to establish the motive of Bondo’s murder.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire earlier said that political motive is part of the line the investigators are studying.

South Sudan general speaks out

Gen Oyany Deng Ajak, a member of Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM) told this reporter that a group of SPLM left Sudan in 2014 when the country was in a political crisis and they started staying in Uganda as refugees.

“Brig Abraham Wani Yoane Bondo was a senior member of SPLM and left the country in 2014 and in 2016 he was registered as a refugee,” he said.

Gen Ajak said Gen Bondo’s death brings to at least three numbers of high ranking South Sudanese Generals killed in Uganda after Gen Elias Lino Jado and Peter Abdurrahman Sule.

“Mr Sule, a politician and leader of the United Democratic Front party, was in 2015 assassinated and his body recovered at the border of South Sudan and Uganda after his family reported him missing in Uganda. They said he had gone to Adjumani in northern Uganda to visit some South Sudanese friends but was allegedly abducted by plain-clothed security operatives. Our security is now in the hands of the region. Wwe call upon the government of Uganda and its security systems to investigate why South Sudanese are being killed in Uganda,” he said.

