Two dead after ambulance rams into stationary car

Two people died and two others were critically injured on Thursday night after a speeding Fort Portal bound ambulance rammed into a stationary car along the Fort Portal-Kasese Highway.

Authorities say the ambulance belonging to former Bunyangabu County MP aspirant Dr Womujuni Vincent was moving to pick a body when it crashed into a Mercedes Benz.

Rwenzori West police spokesperson Vincent Twesige said the parked vehicle had a mechanical fault which forced it to park on the road although the driver had activated the triangle reflectors to alert other road users.

The road crash was particularly at Kibendi-Mugusu along Fort Portal-Kasese highway in the North Division of Fort Portal City.

“The cause of the road crash was over speeding and reckless driving,” police noted.

The deceased, who were both traveling in the ambulance, have been identified as Moses Kakonko,52, a teacher at Nyakasura School and 25-year-old Simon Baker who was a resident of Kichwamba in Kabarole District.



The injured were also in the ambulance and these included Francis Kongole of Kibiito in Bunyangabu District and another yet to be identified person. The pair was rushed to Kabarole Hospital in critical condition.