Two family members perish in Budaka road accident

Two family members died in a fatal Saturday morning road crash in Budaka District, police said.

“The accident at Iki-Iki Village along Kamonkoli-Pallisa Road involved a Toyota Mark X car driven by a yet to be identified man and a motorcycle ridden by area resident Eddy Isiko, 21, who died on spot,” North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Immaculate Alaso noted.

According to police, Isiko was transporting two other passengers including six-year-old Priscilla Taliba who also died on spot while thirty-four-year-old John Benard Kasaga sustained injuries and was rushed to Mbale regional hospital for treatment.

“Most of the accidents are as a result of human errors that are avoidable once we drive carefully and responsibly,” ASP Alaso observed.

ASP Alaso further expressed concern over the spate of accidents that have recently claimed several lives in Eastern Uganda.

“The police will continue with operations to crackdown on reckless drivers and those without valid driving permits especially on major roads,” she warned.

Police statistics show that at least one case of an accident is registered daily in Uganda.

“We have stepped up vigilance to apprehend errant drivers who have failed to adhere to police and traffic regulations,” ASP Alaso told this publication on Saturday as police started a hunt for the run-away car driver in Saturday’s accident.