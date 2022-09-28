Two Ibanda District officials charged with abuse of office

Two Ibanda District officials have been charged and remanded to Luzira prison for abuse of office after they gave away 13 hectares of Ibanda Local Forest Reserve to a Cooperative Society without permission.

The suspects; Mr Abert Matsiko Mutwingire, a Chief Administrative Officer and Mr Tom Nuwagira, a Natural Resources Officer, were arraigned before Grade One Magistrate at the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court, Ms Sarah Asiimwe.

The duo was Wednesday arrested by the State House Anti-corruption Unit officers as they came back to report on police bond. They have however denied the charges of abuse of office slapped against them.

Ms Asiimwe remanded Mr Matsiko to Luzira prison until October 12 while Mr Nuwagira was granted a cash bail of Shs5m and his sureties bonded at Shs25m, not cash.