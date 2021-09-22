Two killed in Kanungu lightning strike

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

Two people died on the spot after they were struck by lightning in Kinaba sub county, Kanungu District.

Kigezi region police spokesperson, Mr Elly Maate said Wednesday that Edidiya Turyayebwa, 42, and Diyana Kajowa, 31, both residents of Omunsyokwe village were struck dead Tuesday afternoon while in the garden preparing for the planting season. Four of their colleagues were left nursing wounds.

“The injured who include Flora Nyinakiiza, 40, and her three children; Susan Ayebazibwe, 16, Friday Akandwanaho, 5, and Blessings Karungi were taken to the nearby health facility while bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives for burial,” he said.

In September 2019, four residents of Mafuga parish in Rutenga Sub County were struck dead by lightning as they took shelter during a heavy downpour that found them at Omukyashamiro trading center.

In June the same year, two people from Rwamucucu Sub County in Rukiga District were struck by lightning.