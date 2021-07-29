Two rebel groups cited in attacks on UPDF detach

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

BY FELIX WAROM OKELLO & PATRICK OKABA

The group behind two attacks on the UPDF detaches in Zombo District remains unknown after another alleged member of a rebel outfit surrendered to security agencies.

Last Thursday, one of the alleged members of Uganda Homeland Movement (UHLM), Mr Patrick Oryema,60, surrendered to the security team in Nebbi District, confessing that he participated in the attack recently.

The development came after the Commander Land Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, blamed the attack on a rebel outfit, Co-operative for the Development of Congo (CODECO).

Mr Oryema, a resident of Ndhew Sub-county in Nebbi, said he joined UHLM a year ago in DR Congo.

According to Facebook posts by its leader, Mr Howard Openjuru, the rebel outfit was formed to destabilise peace and security in the country and topple the government.

Mr Andrew Kajoyingi, the Zomb Resident District Commissioner, during last year’s March attack said: “These youth were secretly picked from here, that they were going to work in some coffee plantation in Kiryadongo [District] and little did we knew that there would be such a subversive movement in the district. Our intelligence report indicates that it is led by Howard Openjuru of UHLM.”

The army refuted the statement then.

However, Mr Oryema said he was lured by a witchdoctor but ended up at a rebel camp in DR Congo.

“[After] drinking the water mixed with some bitter fruit served by the witch doctor, I joined Uganda Homeland Liberation Movement rebel group unknowingly in DR Congo and when I realised it, I escaped because life was hard in the bush,” he said.

Mr Oryema said he had no military background to bear such conditions.

Earlier, the UPDF arrested the alleged witch doctor. Another leader of CODECO, a one Mr Athocon surrendered to the UPDF two weeks ago.

After the first attack, Mr Openjuru, posted on Facebook, saying: “These people who brought very senseless and unnecessary attack in Zombo District must be condemned for the stupidity. You start a war you can’t defend and think you are serious. Worst still it is your home place where your family, friends and relatives are. That is committing suicide.”

He added: “We are well prepared, organised and God is with us we shall be very successful and liberate Uganda from the hands of the wolves, looters, killers, self-centred, greedy, power hungry lunatics.”

Rebel group lacks ideology - govt

The Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Robert Abak, said UHLM doesn’t have clear motive and ideology to fight the government. “The movement are luring youths who are with good developmental ideas with charms to attack the military detach in order to grab guns to fight the government. Government is ready to forgive those who renounce the rebel group since they were lured to join the rebel group,” he said.

