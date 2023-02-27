Two women burnt to death in bush fire

Police in Apac District are investigating circumstances under which two women were burnt to death in a bush fire in Akokoro sub-county last week.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, at the weekend said they received information from residents of Akokoro sub-county about the suspected arson.

He said after conducting a search, two bodies were recovered from the bush.

The victims were identified as Santa Olya, 50, and Harriet Angwech, 45, all housewives.

It is alleged that they went to Maruzi Ranch, Akokoro sub-county, to cut dry grass and collect fire wood sale.

How they died

The deceased persons had camped in the bush for two days while cutting the said grass and had also reportedly constructed temporary houses for sleeping in during their stay there.

“Later, fire started and the smoke covered the whole area and the deceased lost direction of escape, making them to burn to death,” Mr Okema said.

He added: “The scene of crime was visited by a team of detectives and remains that were found were taken to the mortuary. A post-mortem was done and the corpses were handed over to the relatives for burial.”