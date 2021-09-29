UBOS starts mapping districts for 2023 national census

UBOS has already completed the mapping exercise for the districts of Nakasongola and Butambala in preparation for the National Population and Housing Census 2023

As part of the preparations for the 2023 National Population and Housing Census, the staff at the National Bureau of Statistics is undergoing a series of training to boost their abilities in understanding the basic ideologies upon which the Country stands as effective data custodians.

“To understand the Country better, attain transformational leadership coupled with self driven goals in attaining better service delivery is very paramount as our staff prepare for national census exercise. We have already embarked on the mapping exercise with two districts already done with this exercise,” Chris Mukiza, the UBOS executive director told a section of his staff at their pass out after a one-month leadership training course held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwazi District on Tuesday.

“We are undertaking several other activities targeting the smooth delivery of the 2023 census that will be conducted between August and September 2023,” Mr Mukiza said.

According to him, transforming leadership and redefining ones’ ability requires a series of scientific approaches that call for a clear mindset change.

“We try our best to enhance leadership skills and unlock the hidden potential among the trainees. We help the trainees to realize their respective abilities targeting better service delivery. We also help detach them from ideologies that have possible held them back from progressing,” Brig Charles Kisembo the Director at the National Leadership Institute said.

“We have equipped the trainees with the tools of analysis, helped them to understand their Country better in terms of the history, harnessing nature, managing stress, basic military skills among many other issues. The trainees testify that the skills attained are necessary and life changing,” he added.

As part of the preparation for the 2023 National Census, UBOS is currently undertaking the mapping of the entire Country, developing administrative area maps, conducting advocacy among other activities.

The 2014 National Population Census put Uganda’s population estimate at 45 million.



















