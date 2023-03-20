Ubos trains staff ahead of census

The Executive Director of Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), Dr Chris Mukiza, has said their staff are being equipped with the necessary leadership skills as they plan to conduct the national population census due later this year.

According to Dr Mukiza, a number of their staff are statisticians, economists and information technology experts with very little understanding of leadership.

As a result, he said, last month, they decided to take them to the National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi for training.

“They need to understand what their country is, which I am sure they have, and also when they are in the field, they need to have a self defence mechanism so that they are not intimidated,” Dr Mukiza said.

He was speaking during the pass out of the 101 staff after completing the one-month training at NALI on Friday.

While at the institute, the team was trained in leadership, patriotism and self-defence skills, as well as geography of Uganda, attitude and social economic transformation, skills at arms, Kiswahili, drills and physical training, among others.

Dr Mukiza explained that with physical exercises they had, the 50 percent of their staff are now fit to climb the hills and mountains during the census.

The deputy Executive Director of Ubos, Mr Godfrey Nabongo, said the trained team will be deployed to lead others that will be doing the mapping in preparation for the August and September census.

“We are engaging all our staff in census preparation activities and also will be engaged in the entire census taking and with disciplined staff, we will get good results,” he said.

The Director of NALI, Brig Gen Charles Kisembo, urged the trainees to exercise the skills they acquired to do things differently. “Be resilient, committed and patriotic in service of your country, love one another, love Uganda and Africa and that is where prosperity and strategic security lies.