Ubteb cautions illegal institutions against awarding qualifications to students

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has warned illegal tertiary institutions against awarding certificates to students.

While presiding over the 5th graduation ceremony for the Makerere University Centre for Lifelong Learning (CLL) on Saturday, Ubteb deputy executive director Geoffrey Kawanguzi said many institutions are duping abd awarding students fake documents.

“Before you pay fees to an institution where you take your child, first ask whether that institution offers national exams. Institutions are giving out certificates for one year and others six months. You cannot take them anywhere,” Kawanguzi said as he conferred 613 students from the university’s main campus and Jinja campus with national certificates and diplomas in technical and business education.

Kawanguzi said it is only national exams that are recognised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC).

“Let's put to good use our knowledge and skills to fulfill the use and continue to pursue the journey of acquiring more knowledge to better our areas for professional growth and development,” he advised graduands.

Prof Anthony Muwagga Mugagga, the Principal of the College of Education and External Studies, said CLL caters for people who failed to enter mainstream university education.

“We are trying to respond to the government’s call for science education in Uganda. And also, to promote the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG4) which is about education for all,” Prof Mugagga highlighted.

Prof Mugagga said they are trying to bridge the gap of the dropouts at advanced level, tertiary institutions and universities.

Prince Immanuel Oluka, a graduate of a diploma in Civil Engineering, said he doesn’t regret taking up the course because he has acquired the necessary skills needed to go out and harness world challenges.

“We have been doing real life projects which are hands-on, even now there is a site we are working on. We are confident we can go for government contracts of constructing buildings and roads,” Oluka told Monitor on Saturday.