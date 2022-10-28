UDB, Naro to support sunflower research

Uganda Development Bank (UDB) has partnered with the National Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) to support sunflower research in the country.

The managing director of UDB, Ms Patricia Ojangole, during the Teso and Karamoja business clinic at Soroti University last Friday said Shs178m has been earmarked to enable field testing of the developed varieties.

She said the field tests will be conducted at Serere and the test gardens will be established within the greater eastern and northern Uganda regions.

Ms Ojangole said through the project, evaluation and validation of the high-yielding locally developed sunflower varieties shall be carried out.

“Uganda and most East African countries rely on imported seeds. The imported seeds are very costly and are not readily available. According to the 2020 statistics, the country spent up to $1,671,000 on importation of sunflower seeds from various countries,” she explained.

Ms Ojangole said there are more than 110 operational mills in the oilseed hubs in Uganda, with installed capacity utilisation standing at a paltry 39 percent, adding that the low level of utilisation of the mills is linked to the scarcity of sunflower seeds.

Ms Ojangole said NaSARRI has registered significant strides in developing sunflower hybrid seeds, that require field testing and evaluation in order to prove commercial production.

UDB is the country’s national development finance institution with the mandate to accelerate social–economic development through sustainable financial interventions.

Dr Walter Anyang, the head of the sunflower department at NaSARRI, said most of the hybrid sunflower seeds come from France, Argentina, and South Africa.

He said their research has been able to make strides in sunflower development with both hybrid and open pollinated varieties (OPV) available for field tests.

Mr Anyang said the sunflower variety has brought better prospects to farmers this season.