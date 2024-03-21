Uganda achieves lower-middle income status, says UN report

The United Nations (UN) has announced that Uganda has met the requirements to be categorised as a lower-middle-income country following impressive improvements in the population’s health, education and income levels.

Ms Susan Ngongi Namondo, the UN resident coordinator in Uganda, revealed this on Wednesday during the launch of the 2023/2024 Human Development Report (HDR) at Makerere University in Kampala.

The HDR specifically showed that Uganda had made significant improvements in the Human Development Index (HDI), rising from a global ranking of 166 in 2022 to 159 in 2024 for the 193 countries and territories assessed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The elements assessed are income levels, health and education levels, and inequalities within the population.

While presenting the report at the university, Ms Nwanneakolam Vwede-Obahor, the UNDP resident representative, said in the 2021/2022 HDR, Uganda was placed in the category of low human development and positioned 166 out of 191 countries and territories.

“In the 2023/2024 HDR, Uganda has for the first time moved to the category of medium human development, positioned 159 out of 193 countries and territories. This is something we need to recognise and celebrate the progress the country is making in the human development front,” she said.

According to the report, between 1990 and 2022, Uganda’s HDI value increased from 0.329 to 0.550 -an increase of 67.2 percent. Uganda’s life expectancy at birth increased by 17.2 years, expected years of schooling increased by 5.8 years, and Gross National Income (GNI) per capita increased by about 153.1 percent, the report indicates.

Ms Namondo said: “I also want to inform [you] that Uganda’s transition to the medium human development category aligns with an exciting message that I got a few days ago. The UN committee for Development Policy has announced that Uganda has now fulfilled the criteria for graduation from the least developed country to the lower-middle-income country category for the first time.”

According to information from the World Bank, the world’s Middle Income Countries (MICs) are a diverse group by size, population, and income level.

“They are defined as lower-middle-income economies - those with a GNI per capita between $1,086 (Shs4.2m) and $4,255 (Shs16.4m); and upper-middle-income economies - those with a GNI per capita between $4,256 (Shs16.4m) and $13,205 (Shs51.2m) as of 2023,” information from the World Bank website reads.

Ms Namondo, the UN resident coordinator, however, warned that the country would have to work a lot harder to sustain these gains.

“We have the opportunity, as we move into that lower-middle-income category, to plan for it because it will cause short-term disruptions in the budget. Some things will disappear. So, we need to plan and make sure that we can adequately handle the move smoothly into lower-middle-income countries categories,” she said.

“As United Nations, we remain steadfast to work with the government and people of Uganda seeing how we can improve and how we can support the government,” she added.

Uganda’s HDI of 0.550 is above the average of 0.549 for Sub-Saharan African countries, however, it still falls below the global average of 0.739, according to the HDR report.

In the HDR report, Uganda was struggling with widening income inequalities and other inequalities in access to health care and education.

