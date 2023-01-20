Uganda, China open joint language centre

The government, in partnership with China, has established a centre in a bid to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and bolster business opportunities.

The centre dubbed China-Uganda Safety and Civilian Cooperation Centre (CUSCCC) will focus on teaching both English and Chinese and provide safety to both communities.

Speaking to the media during the opening of the centre in Kampala yesterday, the Minister for Kampala and patron of the China-Uganda relationship, Ms Minsa Kabanda, said the Chinese business community, especially those in Kampala Metropolitan Area, have raised concern over incidents of harassment and misunderstandings between them and their Ugandan counterparts.

“Some of them were beaten and injured by some Ugandans. This beating, harassment and misunderstandings were caused by either the Chinese [against] their competitors as a result of confusion,” she said.

Ms Kabanda added that several incidents were recorded last year.

She said during a business summit last year, it was realised that most of the misunderstandings were a result of language barrier, among other issues.

The minister said: “It was resolved that the centre will have a police station with Chinese and Ugandan interpreters to receive complaints from both the locals and Chinese. This will eliminate the unnecessary tension that had come up.”

She added that the centre will also work as a cultural hub where Ugandans will access information on trade, education, tourism, and climate change, among other services about China.

“On climate change, we are going to focus on making the city green by planting trees and flowers and I am happy the Chinese embassy has volunteered to do it. I appeal to Ugandans to make use of the centre,” she said.

Security minister Jim Muhwezi said: “The government is ready to continue providing security for the Chinese business community and the establishment of the centre will go a long way to harmonise the relationship between the two communities,” he said.

He added: “We know there has been a misunderstanding caused by the language barrier and work ethics and this office will go a long way to manage the two communities.”

The director of the China Business Community, Mr Ye Baochum, said it has been 60 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uganda.