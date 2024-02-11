Uganda, DR Congo exchange fishermen arrested over encroachment

The UPDF’s Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) has released 14 Congolese nationals who were under custody after being apprehended from various points on the Ugandan side of Lake Edward.

In reciprocity, four Ugandan nationals, who had been arrested by DR Congo security for encroaching on DRC waters on Lake Edward, were also released. The handover ceremony took place at Katwe K'abatooro Town Council in Kasese District on Friday.

The FPU also returned several fishing gear, including 68 boat engines, seven boats, and 67 fuel tanks. On the other hand, the Congolese authorities released 16 boat engines, five boats, and 10 fuel tanks that had been seized from Ugandan fishermen.

Lt Laban Ndifula, the FPU spokesperson, highlighted that this gesture aims at strengthing the good relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of citizens from both nations adhering to the law to maintain a harmonious relationship.

"We must ensure that fishing is legally conducted across all the lakes. However, in the course of our work, we found that some of the people we found engaging in illegal fishing were of Congolese origin. So what we are doing here is to hand these people back and their gear to the Congolese government as we also receive some Ugandans who had also been arrested for the same. It's some kind of a swap,” he said.

Lt Col Charles Euta Omeonga, the Administrator of Beni Territory, expressed appreciation for the cooperation between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as he received the Congolese nationals on behalf of the government.

"DR Congo has about 75 per cent of Lake Edward implying that Uganda has just about 25 per cent of this Lake. Kindly stop this illegal fishing in Uganda's fishing zones," Lt Col Omeonga advised the Congolese fishermen.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt Joe Walusimbi highlighted that the release of the Congolese nationals followed a directive from President Museveni to ensure that bilateral relations between Uganda and the DRC remain intact.

"I don't want to come to Katwe over a related matter again. Let us endeavour to use fishing nets of the recommended size and also follow the guidelines of the governments. It is for the good of the sector and all of us," he said.

Mr Stephen Katesigwa, the Coordinator for Fishermen at Lakes Edward, George, and Kazinga Channel, raised concerns about the persistent arrests of fishermen from both Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), noting the detrimental impact on their business activities due to prolonged boat confiscations.