Uganda has annual deficit of 150,000 units of blood

Uganda collects only 300,000 units of blood annually which leaves a deficit of about 150,000 units of what’s required to save mothers in labour, according to Uganda Blood Transfusion Service (UBTS).

It is from this background that the UBTS and Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) have implored citizens to donate more blood to be able to save more lives of, especially accident victims and mothers in labour.

“We do not usually have enough blood that Ugandans need. While Uganda is projected to need about 450,000 units of blood, we are only able to collect about 300,000 units; that leaves a deficit of about 150,000 units of blood,” said Mr Peter Eceru, CEHURD Program coordinator.

According to him, children under five years of age take about 50 percent of the blood because they are vulnerable to anemia, severe malaria and malnutrition.

“Women with pregnancy-related complications take about 30 percent of the blood demand, while the remaining 20 percent is shared by those in need of surgical operation trauma victims, and those who suffer chronic illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell disease,” he said during a joint blood donation drive between UBTS and CEHURD in Gayaza.

According to CEHURD, safe blood and blood components are critical in the prevention and treatment of malaria, anemia, morbidity and mortality reduction, promotion of maternal and child health, and provision of blood for victims of accidents and emergencies.