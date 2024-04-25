Uganda moves to secure labour export deal with Oman

The government of Uganda is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Oman to streamline labour export between the two countries.

This comes after State Minister for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations Esther Anyakun visited Oman on Monday.

Ms Anyakun, during the visit, met Oman’s Labour Minister Mahad Said Ali Baawain and the two discussed plans of opening up a new market for both semi-skilled and skilled Ugandans.

The duo also agreed to prepare a MoU to expedite the process of labour migration between the two countries.

Mr Lawrence Egulu, the commissioner-in-charge of employment services at the ministry, told Daily Monitor that the government is planning to expand the labour export market by signing favourable bilateral labour agreements with more countries so that more Ugandans can be employed there.

The countries are Oman, Somalia, Lebanon, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Early this month, the Minister of Gender, Ms Betty Amongi, signed a bilateral labour agreement between Uganda and Qatar to facilitate safe migrant labour.

The plans to formalise the labour externalisation business to Oman started in July 2023 when Ingah Atamba Kutesa, the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate of Oman in Uganda, visited the Foreign Ministry of Oman.

The trip came against the backdrop of claims that Ugandan workers were being mistreated in Oman and other countries in the Middle East.

From July 26 -28, 2023, Mr Atamba held discussions with Oman’s officials in Muscat where he advocated for a bilateral labour agreement between Oman and Uganda.

He also suggested the idea of signing an MoU for labour externalisation between the two nations.

On his return to Uganda, Mr Atamba engaged the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development who expressed desire for further discussions with the Ministry of Labour of Oman to negotiate various aspects, including the types of labour involved.