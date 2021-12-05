Uganda receives 3m doses of J&J vaccines from Germany

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine (L), Germany Ambassador to Uganda Matthias Schauer Botschafter and minister of health Jane Aceng receive the donation at Entebbe Airport on December 4. PHOTO/HANDOUT 

  • The J&J vaccines Uganda has received, Ms Aceng says will be used to cover first-dose clients who had previously not been vaccinated with any other vaccine.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Saturday received 3,050,400 doses of the J&J vaccine donated by the government of Germany through the COVAX facility under the dose sharing arrangement.

