Uganda reports four new Ebola cases, 7 new deaths

The Health Ministry says they have detected four new cases of Ebola infections and seven virus deaths in the last two days.

"As of October 9, 2022, 22:00hrs, cumulative confirmed cases stand at 48, after four new confirmed cases were registered in the last 48 hours," the Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Cumulative confirmed deaths have jumped to 17 while cumulative recoveries stand at 14, according to the statement.