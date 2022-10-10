Uganda reports four new Ebola cases, 7 new deaths
The Health Ministry says they have detected four new cases of Ebola infections and seven virus deaths in the last two days.
"As of October 9, 2022, 22:00hrs, cumulative confirmed cases stand at 48, after four new confirmed cases were registered in the last 48 hours," the Ministry said in a statement Monday.
Cumulative confirmed deaths have jumped to 17 while cumulative recoveries stand at 14, according to the statement.
"Health worker infections stand at 9 confirmed cases. Admissions s stand at 15," the statement reads further.
At least 35 percent of the 1,049 cumulative contacts listed have completed their 21 days of follow up, according to the Ministry.
Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry didn't give details about the areas where the cases and deaths were reported from. He said the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero would address the nation on the Ebola Response effort.