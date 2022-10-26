Uganda's first female wildlife veterinary doctor nominated for Global Conservation prize 

Dr Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, a Ugandan Wildlife veterinary officer and protector of critically endangered mountain gorillas in East Africa has been nominated for Indianapolis Prize, one of the World’s leading animals Conservation award.

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka, the founder of Conservation Through Public Health Uganda, is a renowned veterinary doctor in her work to promote conservation by cultivating an understanding of how humans and wildlife can coexist in protected areas in Africa.

She founded Conservation Through Public Health, an organization promoting biodiversity conservation through enabling the communities and wildlife to coexist by improving people’s health and livelihoods in and around Africa’s protected areas.

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka is among the 51 global leaders in the field of conservation as nominees for the 2023 Indianapolis Prize, the world’s leading award for animal conservation. The 2023 Indianapolis Prize marks nearly two decades of celebrating wildlife’s greatest champions

Nominees hail from countries across the globe with these individuals representing a diverse range of iconic and elusive species from primates, reptiles and birds and many more. The Winner of the Indianapolis Prize receives $250,000 (Shs946 million) while the five finalists each receive $50,000 (Shs189 million).

Dr Kalema-Zikusoka, who is Uganda’s first female wildlife veterinary doctor, previously scooped one of the top conservation awards in the United States of America. She became the second African to scoop the Sierra Club’s EarthCare Award, bestowed on individuals or organisations that have made a unique contribution to international environmental protection and conservation.

Speaking to this publication on Tuesday, Dr Kalema-Zikusoka said she was thrilled about her nomination.