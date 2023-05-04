Uganda slips further in press freedom ranking

Uganda has dropped a place down to 133 from 132 in the just-released global press index by Reporters without Borders.

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index – which evaluates the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories and is published on World Press Freedom Day (May 3) says the situation is “very bad” in 31 countries, “bad” in 42, “problematic” in 55, and “good” or “fairly good” in 52 countries.

“In other words, the environment for journalism is “bad” in seven out of ten countries, and satisfactory in only three out of ten,” the report said.

Worrying situation

The report said although the situation is now classified as “difficult” in nearly 40 percent of countries (versus 33 percent in 2022), some improvements were seen in countries such as Niger (61st), where a cybercrime law used to imprison journalists was amended in June 2022, and in Uganda (133rd), where the Constitutional Court struck down a provision of the Computer Misuse Act that criminalised the publication of “fake news”.

However, the Constitutional Court ruling did not stop Uganda from sliding from the 132nd position in 2022.

“Journalists in Uganda face intimidation and violence on a nearly daily basis. They are regularly targeted by the security services, the leading perpetrators of attacks against journalists,” the report states.

Also, the report said while the Constitution of Uganda guarantees freedom of the press, in practice the media are hindered by a series of laws, including those on fraudulent digital activity, anti-terrorism, and public order.

Legal challenges

In 2021, the Constitutional Court rejected appeals by journalist associations against draconian provisions regarding the media.

“A law on access to information does exist, but journalists face many obstacles, and pressure for self-censorship when they seek information of public interest. Two journalists spent three weeks in prison after being arrested in May 2021 for alleged defamation. In October 2022, the President signed an amendment to the law on the misuse of computers that, among other things, criminalised the publication of “fake news”, but the Constitutional Court removed this provision in early 2023,” the report added.

EAC rankings

In East Africa, Burundi is the best ranked country, standing 114, globally, followed Kenya at 116 and South Sudan in 118. DRC rose to 124th position, Rwanda 131, Uganda 132 and Tanzania tails at 143.

Mr Christophe Deloire, RSF Secretary-General, said the World Press Freedom Index shows enormous volatility in situations, with major rises and falls and unprecedented changes, such as Brazil’s 18-place rise and Senegal’s 31-place fall.