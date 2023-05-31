Uganda to host 55th AFRAA annual general assembly

Uganda has been chosen as the venue for the 55th general assembly of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) in November 2023.

Held every year since 1969, the AFRAA general assembly is the biggest aviation conference in Africa with delegates ranging from airlines chiefs, aircraft manufacturers, aviation service providers, consultants and stakeholders.

Addressing the press in Kampala yesterday, the minister of works and transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala revealed that the three day (November 19 to 12) event will attract over 500 high profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

“Some of you should start calculating how much you are going to make out of the visitation of these delegates for instance through service provision,” he said.

“Hosting such an event in just a three-year space of operation (for Uganda Airlines) is a historical vote of confidence in the country and an indication that the revival of Uganda Airlines was not in vain,” he added.

Gen Katumba further said that “the event also brings life optimism in the aviation sector and justification to nature for the next generation of aviators to grow the industry.”

Uganda also views the conference as an opportunity to market its tourist attractions.

“The delegates will enjoy the beauty of nature by visiting our game parks, see the gorillas in Bwindi and immerse themselves in our culture, food, hospitality and the warmth which are best known of Uganda.”

The AFRAA general secretary Abderahmane Berthe expressed concern over need for using the conference to address challenges related to air transport in Africa such as high costs.

According to Berthe, only 10 per cent of Africa’s more than 1.2billion people can afford air transport.

The AFRAA president who also doubles as Uganda Airlines CEO, Jennifer Bamuturaki noted that the assembly will aim to address such issues.

“I believe that this year’s general assembly will embark on a journey to address these issues and fragility points that the industry grapples with. I also look forward to plenaries that will discuss industry action based topics dear to my heart like increasing safe spaces for women to thrive in aviation and creating optimism for the youth in the industry,” Bamuturaki said.